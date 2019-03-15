Trans vicar: 'People relate to people'
Video

A transgender woman who was ordained as a vicar talks about people's attitudes - and her journey.

Sarah Jones said it took her nine years to realise she needed to change her gender.

She spoke as part of BBC Wales' Changing Face of Wales series, which includes a poll asking Welsh people about attitudes to race and sexuality.

Here, she explains her journey - and how people respond to her now she runs a city centre church in Cardiff.

