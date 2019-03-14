Media player
Radio 1's Scott Mills attempts the Welsh national anthem
It looks as though Grand Slam fever is infectious.
As Wales counts down to the final game of rugby's Six Nations Championship against Ireland in Cardiff, Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills was keen to add his voice to the Principality Stadium crowd.
With the help of former Wales international Shane Williams, Scott attempted to sing the Welsh national anthem - Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau - with, ahem, mixed results.
14 Mar 2019
