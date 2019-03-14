Media player
'Very worrying time' for Dawnus workers, says FM
Construction company Dawnus has gone into administration, according to subcontractors.
The workers attended a meeting on Thursday morning, but were sent home afterwards and were seen taking their tools home.
Work on a £12m Kingsway redevelopment in Swansea and a road project in Manchester were both halted.
Dawnus has been contacted repeatedly by the BBC but has not commented.
