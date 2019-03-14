Why are people worried about Dawnus?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Very worrying time' for Dawnus workers, says FM

Construction company Dawnus has gone into administration, according to subcontractors.

The workers attended a meeting on Thursday morning, but were sent home afterwards and were seen taking their tools home.

Work on a £12m Kingsway redevelopment in Swansea and a road project in Manchester were both halted.

Dawnus has been contacted repeatedly by the BBC but has not commented.

  • 14 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Wylfa news 'shame' for young engineers