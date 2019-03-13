Video

When is a red kite not red? It could be a quiz question, but it is one a Powys farmer has been asking.

Sioned Thomas, of Abercegir, near Machynlleth, spotted what she first thought was a seagull when out tending to her sheep.

Experts think it was in fact a rare white red kite, however, they have not ruled out the possibility it could be an albino kite, which is also extremely rare.