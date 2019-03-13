Video

A woman who suffered severe mental health problems following the birth of her daughter has said Wales needs a specialist mother and baby unit, to ensure mums can bond with their newborns, whilst getting the treatment they need.

There are community perinatal mental health services in each health board, but women with the most severe problems have to travel to England for inpatient support.

Sally Wilson, from near Bangor in Gwynedd, now works for a charity helping mothers with postpartum psychosis.