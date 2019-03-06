'I lost my footing and fell off the roof'

Video

A man has spoken of the moment he fell 11m off a hotel roof as he fought desperately to save his family from a fire.

The blaze, which was started deliberately by Damion Harris, tore through the Belgrave House Hotel in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, in July last year.

Richard Simnett got his wife and children on to the roof of the hotel, but he slipped and fell and was left in intensive care.

Harris was jailed for 16 years for the blaze - which killed 48-year-old Juozas Tunaitis.