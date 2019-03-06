Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aberystwyth fire: CCTV footage shows arsonist nearing hotel
CCTV footage has shown arsonist Damion Harris approaching the hotel where he would start a fatal fire moments later.
Damion Harris, 31, of Llanbadarn Fawr, Ceredigion, has been jailed for 16 years after admitting the manslaughter of Juozas Tunaitis.
He also admitted arson and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent after setting fire to Ty Belgrave House in Aberystwyth last July.
Another hotel guest, Richard Simnett, who was on a family holiday, was seriously injured after falling from the building's roof.
-
06 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-47475276/aberystwyth-fire-cctv-footage-shows-arsonist-nearing-hotelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window