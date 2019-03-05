Fans brand rugby merger 'disgusting'

Video

Wales' national side may be on the hunt for a Grand Slam in the RBS Six Nations but many fans are not in the mood for celebrating.

As part of "Project Reset" rival regions Scarlets and Ospreys are expected to merge, with a new team created in the north of Wales.

The proposal has been branded "absolutely disgusting" by some fans while others believe it could strengthen Welsh regional rugby.

The controversy has also led to the resignation of Ospreys chairman Mike James, who blamed the Welsh Rugby Union's "catastrophic mismanagement", and left some players in limbo over their futures.

