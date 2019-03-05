'A real buzz' from social care career

Video

A campaign has been launched to recruit another 20,000 social care workers in Wales over the next 10 years.

The ageing population in Wales and relatively older workforce are two factors for the expected demand.

The jobs will include care workers in people's own homes, workers in residential care and more nurses.

But what is the job satisfaction like?

Tracey Martin-Smith works in helping blind people live as independently as possible in Pembrokeshire.

The senior sensory officer said she gets a lot of job satisfaction from seeing how people's lives can be improved.