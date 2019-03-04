Video

Alun the allosaurus has found a new home in a Cwmbran garden.

The 15ft plastic model was sold to make way for new arrivals at Dan yr Ogof caves.

And grandfather Jerry Adams bought him as a giant garden ornament and helped raise money for diabetes charity JDRF UK.

He said people have been flocking to his house to catch a glimpse.

"It's been mad," he said. "It's brought the community together."