Alun the allosaurus has found a new home in a Cwmbran garden.
The 15ft plastic model was sold to make way for new arrivals at Dan yr Ogof caves.
And grandfather Jerry Adams bought him as a giant garden ornament and helped raise money for diabetes charity JDRF UK.
He said people have been flocking to his house to catch a glimpse.
"It's been mad," he said. "It's brought the community together."
04 Mar 2019
