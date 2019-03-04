‘My partner was a police spy’

Media player
The women who found out their lovers were paid police spies
Two Welsh women say they are victims of "conspiracy to rape" after finding out their partners were living a lie.
Both women entered into long-term relationships with men only to discover they were undercover officers who had infiltrated campaign groups to get information.
Speaking anonymously to BBC Wales Investigates, the women said they feel violated and betrayed by the police.
“I haven’t found out my partner has died, I found out he never existed in the first place,” said one of them.
