Agent wishes he had not watched Sala play

The agent for the Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala says he wished he had never gone to watch him play, after he was killed in a plane crash on his way to the Welsh club.

Mark McKay negotiated the £15m deal between the French club Nantes and Cardiff.

But two days after the transfer deal had been signed, the light aircraft carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson from France disappeared on 21 January.

The wreckage of the Piper Malibu plane was found off Guernsey on 6 February, with the player's body later found on board. The pilot has still not been found.

The agent told BBC sports editor Dan Roan it has been a "tough" time for all involved.