Bell ringers try three hour bell peal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Three-hour bell-ringing attempt for St David's Day

Bell ringers from across Wales have met in a town to attempt a peal for more than three hours to mark St David's Day.

Members from the four Welsh ringing guilds met at St Mary's Priory Church, Abergavenny, on 1 March to attempt the feat.

They rang 10 bells, which date back to the end of World War Two.

  • 01 Mar 2019
Go to next video: The art of bell ringing