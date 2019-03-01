How to make a giant St David from daffodils

Video

To mark St David's Day, an artist has created a giant mural to Wales' patron saint in the city that bears his name.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Nathan Wyburn, who is from Ebbw Vale in Blaenau Gwent, created the portrait in the central courtyard of St Davids Bishop's Palace.

The work - made of 1,000 real daffodils and garden bark - measures 11m x 8m (36ft x 26ft).

It was done as part of heritage group Cadw's Rediscover History campaign.