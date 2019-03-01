Aisles to trials for young magistrate
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

From aisles to trials for young magistrate Luke Penney

When he is not working on the supermarket checkout, 22-year-old Luke Penney can be found in a court room.

The young magistrate from Neath can go from helping shoppers pack their groceries to deliberating over criminal cases.

He applied for the role after a woman asked to put up a flyer in the store, recruiting magistrates.

One year into the job, he said he is a "completely different person" in court to when he is behind the tills.

  • 01 Mar 2019
Go to next video: How a Magistrates' court works