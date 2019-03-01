Why I want to paint everyone in my city

Media player
The artist who wants to paint everyone in his city
Artist Grahame Hurd-Wood has decided to paint a portrait of every resident in St Davids - the smallest city in Britain.
Beginning five years ago, it is a challenge which is going to see him paint 1,800 portraits
St Davids, Pembrokeshire gets its city status from the cathedral of the same name.
The BBC Travel Show’s Rajan Datar finds out more.
01 Mar 2019
