Why I want to paint everyone in my city
Artist Grahame Hurd-Wood has decided to paint a portrait of every resident in St Davids - the smallest city in Britain.

Beginning five years ago, it is a challenge which is going to see him paint 1,800 portraits

St Davids, Pembrokeshire gets its city status from the cathedral of the same name.

The BBC Travel Show’s Rajan Datar finds out more.

  • 01 Mar 2019
