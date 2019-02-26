Trapped in a Yemen prison for two years

Video

For the past two years, Luke Symons has been imprisoned without charge in a Yemen prison.

He was seized as a suspected spy as he withdraw cash to fund passage out of the war-torn country for him, his wife and son.

His family in south Wales said they feel let down by the UK government over its failure to secure his release.

His mother, Jane Lawrence, said: "We just need him home. This is literally breaking our family."

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office would only confirm it had provided advice to the UK-based family of a British national detained in Yemen since 2017 and continue to do so.