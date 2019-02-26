Could you be fined for not recycling?
Recycling: Swansea council to carry out rubbish checks

Bin bag inspections have begun in Swansea as the council looks to improve recycling rates in the city.

Residents face £100 fines if they throw recyclable material in with general waste.

Inspectors will search bags to make sure people are recycling as much as possible.

But residents have expressed concerns about the harshness of the penalty and potential mess that could be caused by animals.

