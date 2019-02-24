Video games 'helps mental health empathy'
A team of scientists, game developers and mental health advocates have teamed up to create a series of video games which help people understand mental illness.

The three games feature characters with mental health conditions and have been created to fight the social stigma.

Munzir Quraishy offered his own experience of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) to help make one of the games.

