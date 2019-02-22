Media player
Six Nations: 'We've got a rugby pitch in our garden'
A couple have set up a miniature rugby pitch in their front garden to raise money for charity.
Len Jones and his wife Doreen, from Mancot in Flintshire, have even made little England and Wales players to replicate this weekend's big clash in Cardiff.
The couple's neighbours are used to it - they do the same thing for most major sporting tournaments and have raised £1,300 for the Wales Air Ambulance.
22 Feb 2019
