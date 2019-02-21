Lynette White - the untold story of the Cardiff Five

Video

In the early hours of the 14th of February 1988 a young woman is murdered in an unlit, empty flat above a betting shop at number 7 James Street in Cardiff’s docklands.

Lynette White had been subjected to a vicious and frenzied knife attack. A team of 50 detectives set about the hunt for her killer.

That investigation led not only to one of the UK’s most notorious miscarriages of justice but also the UK’s biggest-ever police corruption trial.

For the first time the untold story of what really happened is laid bare - revealed through the accounts of those whose lives were ruined by the scandal, by the then marginalised community of Butetown – the legendary Tiger Bay - torn apart by it, and by a cast of others from around the UK pulled into its vortex in the fight for justice.

You can listen to the podcast series here.