'I've been treated like a liar and a fake'

A woman from Cardiff says she was made to feel like a "liar and a fake" after going through an eight-month process and a tribunal to get support for her disability.

Holly Greader, 21, who has chronic pain, chronic fatigue syndrome and hypermobility, was denied the higher rate of Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

It led to her losing her car, and her family and friends raised thousands of pounds in order to fund an electric wheelchair.

She said her decision was reversed "almost instantly" at a tribunal.