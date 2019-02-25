Stalker's threats were 'like horror movie'
Sara Manchipp: 'Stalker's threats like a horror movie'

It is estimated one in five women and one in 10 men will experience stalking during their lifetime.

For Sara Manchipp, from south Wales, her experience was "like a horror movie".

She shares her story.

