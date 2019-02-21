Media player
Alternative homes: 'We live in a shipping container'
Young people who cannot afford to buy a house are living in shipping containers, vans and even building their own tiny homes.
About 40% of young adults cannot afford to buy one of the cheapest homes in their area in the UK, with the average deposit now standing at about £26,000.
The situation has compelled some to come up with creative solutions.
This includes Clare and Aubrey Fry, from Powys, who have converted a shipping container into their very own home.
