'We live in a shipping container'

Video

Young people who cannot afford to buy a house are living in shipping containers, vans and even building their own tiny homes.

About 40% of young adults cannot afford to buy one of the cheapest homes in their area in the UK, with the average deposit now standing at about £26,000.

The situation has compelled some to come up with creative solutions.

This includes Clare and Aubrey Fry, from Powys, who have converted a shipping container into their very own home.