Video

The widow of a lecturer who killed himself says he had repeatedly told Cardiff University he was struggling to cope with his workload.

Diane Anderson said her husband Dr Malcolm Anderson was under significant pressure and demanded action to save other families having their "dad taken away".

Father-of-three Dr Anderson, from Weston-super-Mare in Somerset, died in February 2018 when he fell from the university building in which he worked.

Cardiff University said it takes the welfare of staff extremely seriously and is reviewing its timetabling system.