Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Don't feel guilty over family suicide,' bereaved daughter says
People should not feel guilty if a loved one takes their own life, a woman who lost her father said.
Abbie Pennell's 56-year-old father Stephen died in June 2018.
The 21-year-old, from Pontypridd, explained he had been out of work for about six months before he killed himself, and had been worried about money.
She called for more support for those affected, adding: "You shouldn't be made to feel guilty for what happened, because it can't be helped sometimes."
-
16 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-47263995/don-t-feel-guilty-over-family-suicide-bereaved-daughter-saysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window