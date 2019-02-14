Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Down's syndrome: Parents help Michael and Alison find love
A couple who both have Down's syndrome have spoken about how their relationship has thrived thanks to the support of their families.
Alison Williams, 35, and Michael Gallagher, 31, from Anglesey, have been together for 12 years after meeting at a sports club.
Support group Mencap Cymru said people with learning disabilities have the right to meaningful relationships.
It urged carers to help them and not to be "frightened".
-
14 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-47241164/down-s-syndrome-parents-help-michael-and-alison-find-loveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window