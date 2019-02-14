Seven-year-old's footie chant goes viral

Video

A seven-year-old Newport County FC fan's version of a football anthem has gone viral, being viewed more than 20,000 times, paying tribute to his favourite club and name-checking players.

Lennon re-wrote the lyrics to the popular Liverpool FC chant and sang it on camera - now other fans have been getting involved on social media.

Newport beat Championship Middlesbrough 2-0 to set up Saturday's FA Cup fifth round tie with Manchester City.