'My mother gave birth to my baby'

A 55-year-old woman has carried and given birth to her daughter's baby after undergoing IVF.

Emma Miles, from Lampeter, shed six stone to become a surrogate for Tracey Smith.

She said: "It's always been Tracey's baby. I was just head cook and passed her on."

Tracey was told she had Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome - meaning she was born without a womb - and thought she would never be able to have children.

But Evie Siân Emma Smith was born on 16 January 2019, weighing 7lb 7oz.