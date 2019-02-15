'Be smart' about local spending
Hospitals, schools, councils and other public sector bodies are being encouraged to come up with good ideas to spend more in local communities.

A pot of £1.5m for the most innovative ideas has been set up by the Welsh Government.

The aim is to develop more locally-based jobs and businesses.

Deputy economy minister Lee Waters says spending needs to be smarter, to have a bigger impact.

