Should boys be allowed to play netball?

Children at a school in Llandudno have said boys should be able to play for their netball team after they were told mixed-gender teams were not allowed in an upcoming competition.

The Urdd, a Welsh national youth festival, has a netball competition which it says is girls-only, meaning boys who have been playing for the team all year will not be allowed to participate.

The Urdd said the decision was made to allow more sporting opportunities for girls.