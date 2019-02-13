'We want to normalise tube feeding'

Video

A health board and parents are campaigning to stem hurtful comments made to children with feeding tubes.

Photos from 85 families with children wearing nasogastric tubes have been gathered by Abertawe Bro Morgannwg health board nurse Louise Heywood to raise awareness.

The tubes keep people, who are not able to eat, alive by feeding food, fluid and medicine to the stomach.

Sarah Bowen, who has a five-year-old son with a feeding tube, said: "It is important to get out there and to be seen and to normalise tube feeding."