Child killer's final journey before death

Video

Footage showing the last movements of a child killer before he was allegedly murdered by his neighbour has been released by Gwent Police.

David Gaut, 54, was stabbed more than 150 times while still alive and a further 26 times after he died.

Three men are on trial charged over his death on 2 August.

CCTV footage shows Mr Gaut at Caerphilly railway station before his death.

Gaut served 32 years in prison for murdering 15-month-old Chi Ming Shek in 1985. Prosecutors allege his neighbour killed him after learning of his crime.

The CCTV was shown to the jury and the trial is continuing.