A Muslim woman was given a black eye after receiving abuse when she arrived in Wales, she said.

Ayesha Abdol-Hamid, 23, said she got into fights because of the colour of her skin, and people in balaclavas intimidated her family at home in Skewen, Neath Port Talbot.

She was also told: "You'd be very pretty if you were white."

The family made the decision to move away and start a new life in Cardiff when she was a teenager.

An organisation which supports Muslims has warned of a rise in Islamophobic hate crime in Wales.

Welsh police received 63 complaints of hate crimes against Muslims last year.