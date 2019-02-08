Body found in wreckage identified as Sala's

Video

Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala's body has been found in the wreckage of a crashed plane, police have confirmed.

Sala, 28, was travelling to Cardiff in a plane piloted by David Ibbotson, which went missing over the English Channel on 21 January.

The Argentine's body was recovered late on Wednesday after the wreckage was found on Sunday morning, and it was confirmed as his on Thursday.

In a post on Instagram, Sala's sister Romina said: "Your soul in my soul, it will shine forever thus illuminating the time of my existence. I love you, tito."