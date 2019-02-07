Media player
How social media affected my mental health
Paul Allen said "airbrushed" social media began to make his anxiety and panic attacks worse.
Instead of quitting social media, he made a film showing that people are not what they seem to be online.
"The reality is a lot of people are struggling too," he said.
Mind Cymru said it is "vital to use social media safely" as it can lead to low self-esteem.
-
07 Feb 2019
