Newport County's goalkeeper only found out his wife had given birth to their twins when he called her from the car after his team's FA Cup match ended.

The 28-year-old said he and his wife "always knew there was a chance" she would have the girls during the game.

He added: "I got to the ground when she was being taken to the labour ward but she told me to concentrate on the game.

"I didn't know the girls had been born when I ran off the pitch at the end."

Newport beat Middlesbrough 2-0 to set up a fifth round tie against Premier League champions Manchester City.