'I was evicted because of universal credit'
'Universal credit worsened my mental health problems'

Universal credit has had a detrimental effect on thousands with poor mental health, according to charity Mind Cymru.

But the UK government says universal credit is working for the vast majority.

Thirty-year-old graduate Helena Woodford left her job because of poor mental health - she described what happened next.

  • 07 Feb 2019
