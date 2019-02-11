Scans 'pivotal' for NHS to work

Video

There are hopes a new NHS academy can be a "game changer" in training more radiologists to meet a shortfall in Wales.

Technological advances mean more and more patients are being given scans to help in their diagnosis and treatment.

But workforce numbers have been struggling to keep up.

The National Imaging Academy Wales is being officially opened in Pencoed, Bridgend county, with the potential for more than doubling training places in Wales.

Dr Sian Phillips, a consultant radiologist who oversees training in Wales, said it had proved challenging to meet demand.