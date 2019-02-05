Video

Performance poet Evrah Rose hopes her latest labour of love will get people to change their opinions about her beloved hometown Wrexham.

The wordsmith has picked up plenty of plaudits and views online for her stirring work - which sees her get vocal and lyrical about topics such as mental health, poverty and social justice.

Her latest work is called I Am From Wrexham and she said it was in response to the unfair reputation and bad press Wrexham recently received.

Rose, who featured on new-talent platform BBC Introducing, name-checks the town's arts hub Ty Pawb as well as its local market.