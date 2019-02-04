Debris and body found in search for Sala
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Emiliano Sala search: Plane debris and body found

Debris and a body have been found in the search for the plane that was carrying footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson.

Oceanographer and marine scientist David Mearns, who has been leading the search on behalf of the Sala family, said the discovery would help give his family answers.

Read more here

  • 04 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Sala 'one of us' say Bluebirds fans