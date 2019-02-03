Body dysmorphia: 'Fixated on flaw'

Video

After being hit by a car at the age of 13, Chris Evans suffered leg injuries which left him inactive for several months.

It meant his activity was limited and he put on weight. His self-esteem hit rock bottom and in a bid to try and feel better he started working out.

But what started out as a keep-fit regime, turned into a mental health condition - body dysmorphia.

The Islwyn MP is encouraging anyone experiencing something similar to talk to someone.