Video

An underwater search for the missing plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala and his pilot began on Sunday.

Cardiff City's new signing disappeared with pilot David Ibbotson over the English Channel on 21 January.

Two vessels are using sonar to search an area covering four square miles about 24 nautical miles north of Guernsey.

The area has been selected based on the flight path before radar contact with the plane was lost.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said its Geo Ocean III vessel planned a three day search, while a privately-funded second vessel will continue "until the plane is located", according to search leader David Mearns.