Sala 'one of us' say Bluebirds fans
Emiliano Sala 'one of us' say Cardiff City FC fans

Cardiff City supporters have paid tribute to missing footballer Emiliano Sala as they gathered for the team's first home match since the striker disappeared on flight to join the club.

Cardiff City's new signing disappeared with pilot David Ibbotson over the English Channel on 21 January.

There were emotional scenes outside the club's stadium, with hundreds of floral tributes to the player.

  • 02 Feb 2019
