'Confidence high' in Sala search
Emiliano Sala: 'Confidence high' in private search

The man coordinating a privately-funded search for the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson says "confidence is high" something will be found.

David Mearns explained the next steps in the seabed search expected to begin on Sunday.

  • 02 Feb 2019
