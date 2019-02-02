'Confidence high' in Sala search

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emiliano Sala: 'Confidence high' in private search
The man coordinating a privately-funded search for the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson says "confidence is high" something will be found.
David Mearns explained the next steps in the seabed search expected to begin on Sunday.
-
02 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window