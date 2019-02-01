Families enjoy sledging after snowfall

Media player
Wales snow: Families enjoy sledging in Pontyclun
The snowy conditions may have caused travel headaches on Friday, but some are taking advantage of their day off by hitting whatever slopes they can find.
These families in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taff, have been making the most of the snow by getting their sledges out to go down snowy hills, banks and even steps.
One mother said her children had been up since 05:30 GMT asking to go and play in the snow.
One or two snowballs may have been thrown too.
01 Feb 2019
