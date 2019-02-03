How do you build a 127m wind turbine?

Media player
Ammanford wind farm: How do you build a turbine?
Wales' latest wind farm has started producing energy and, once complete, will produce electricity energy to power about 22,500 homes.
Mynydd y Gwair Wind Farm, located between Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, and Clydach, Swansea, will have 16 turbines standing 127m (415ft) tall at their highest point.
Construction started in February 2017 and it is due to be finished by the summer.
But how do they put those turbines together?
03 Feb 2019
