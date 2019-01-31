Walker finds 'cushion from missing plane'

Video

A woman who found a cushion, which could be from the plane travelled on by missing footballer Emiliano Sala, has described what she saw as she walked along a beach.

Josette Bernard, who took photographs of the item near Surtainville on France's Cotentin Peninsula, said: "While taking my usual afternoon walk I saw something in the waves which looked like a grey square container.

"However, the closer I got I realised it wasn't that at all. It looked like the backrest of a seat.

"I immediately thought that it could have come from the plane that had gone missing the week before so I called the police."

Cardiff City's new signing Sala, 28, disappeared with pilot David Ibbotson, 59, over the English Channel last week.