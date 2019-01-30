Climber airlifted to safety after avalanche

Video

A climber was airlifted off Snowdon after his party was hit by an avalanche, fracturing his leg.

The RAF and Coastguard assisted Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team in safely bringing him off the mountain on Tuesday evening.

John Grisdale, a volunteer with the mountain rescue team, said the fact one of them had suffered only minor injuries was "very lucky" due to the danger of there being so much fresh snow on steep faces.

He said the group were climbing on the Trinity Face when they were hit by an avalanche.