'He stole £300k from my business'

Robert Parker jailed for swindling £300k from Nina Chivers
An estate agency boss has said she still struggles to come to terms with how a family friend stole more than £300,000 from her business.
Nina Chivers gave Robert Parker, 28, a job after he dropped out of university.
Cardiff Crown Court heard Parker, of Barry, was promoted to lettings manager quickly and seen as a "trustworthy" member of the team - but irregularities were noticed in the firm's accounts.
Police later discovered Parker had frittered away £302,000 between 2012 and 2017 on expensive holidays abroad, designer goods and restaurant meals.
Parker was jailed for three years and two months.
29 Jan 2019
